Dorothy Ann Smith
LORIS-Dorothy Ann Smith, 56, passed away April 17 at her residence.
She was born March 22, 1965, in Pinellas County, Fla., a daughter of the late Robert Clark and Virginia Ann Cappa Smith.
Dorothy loved spending time with family, friends and her dogs.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Raymond Joseph Saldi Jr.; children, Anthony Galvez, Dominique Estrada and Arianna Saldi; siblings, Dino Smith and Anthony Smith; three grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
No services are planned at this time.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
