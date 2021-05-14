Dorothy Herring Skipper
Graveside services for Dorothy Herring Skipper, 84, widow of John Johnson Skipper, will be held May 14 at 1 p.m. in Oakey Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Darren Hardwick.
Skipper passed away May 12 at her home.
Born Nov. 1, 1936, in Conway, Mrs. Skipper was the daughter of the late Arthur Lee Herring and the late Minnie Sellers Herring. She was a longtime member of Oakey Swamp Baptist Church where she enjoyed worshiping her Lord Jesus. She enjoyed being with her family, laughing with her friends and family, and her snuff. Dorothy is lovingly known as “Ma” by many.
Mrs. Skipper worked at Aynor Manufacturing and CHF Industries (the curtain factory) for many years as a sewing machine operator.
She was predeceased by her parents; and two brothers, Willie Joe Herring and Paul David Herring.
Mrs. Skipper is survived by her children and loving sons-in-law, Cerrie S. Doyle (Rickey) and Donna Doyle (Chester/Michael); her sisters, Mary Lee “Sue” Drew, Joyce Ann “Sarah” Lee, and Dora Dorman and her husband Kenny; and many other family and friends who will miss her. The family would like to express a special thanks to McLeod Hospice workers Erin Johnson, Ashley McCray and Jennifer Warren.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will not be visiting at the graveside, and face masks and social distancing are required to attend. Cards and condolences may be sent to Cerrie and Rickey Doyle, 2282 Dows Road, Loris 29569 or to Donna and Chester Doyle, 1335 Wagon Wheel Court, Conway 29527.
Memorial donations may be made to Oakey Swamp Baptist Church, 3795 Juniper Bay Road, Conway 29527.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
