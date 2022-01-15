Dorothy Jean Doane
Dorothy Jean Doane, 66, died Jan. 12 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Feb. 25, 1955 in Orlando, Fla., she was a daughter of the late James Cecil Tompkins and Ruth Jean Harrell Tompkins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles R Doane; and one brother, James Cecil Tompkins Jr.
Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved doing arts and crafts, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Doane is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Doane (Patrick) and Melissa Doane (Devin); two sisters, Kathy Sharon Fannin and Shirley Ann Davis (Michael); three grandchildren, Jaxson Cook, Olivia Cook and Carson Puritt.
Memorials may be made to Watson Funeral Services to help the family with the funeral arrangements.
Services will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.