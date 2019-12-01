MYRTLE BEACH—Dorothy J. “Dottie” Smith, 82, passed away peacefully Nov. 18 at NHC Garden City.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Virgil Buchanan and Uffie Jenkins Sipes.
Dottie’s goal in life was to leave every person feeling better having met her. She loved to square dance, travel and collect dolls. She always put her family and friends first, and ,most of all, she loved the Lord.
Predeceasing Dottie in addition to her parents is son, Mark C. Smith and sister Gladys Taylor.
Surviving is her loving husband of 65 years, Ronald C. Smith; daughters Cheryl A. Nassan of Orlando, Florida, Linda K. Mobley of Myrtle Beach and Lisa L. Kennedy of Wilmington, North Carolina; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Memorial services were Nov. 23 at Forestbrook Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dottie’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org/donate.
Goldfinch Funeral Home. Beach Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.
