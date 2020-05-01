MYRTLE BEACH—Dorothy Herring McClung, 92, died April 22 at her home.
She was born Oct. 13, 1927, in Sumter, a daughter of the late Vester and Agnes Butler Herring.
She was predeceased by her husband, Col. James (Jim) D. McClung; son-in-law Paul Sansbury; granddaughter Jennifer Sansbury; sister Lois Herring Carney and brother William D. Herring.
She was a 1944 graduate of Edmunds High School and a 1947 graduate of Tuomey Hospital School of Nursing, both in Sumter.
She met Jim at Shaw Air Force Base while working at Tuomey Hospital as a registered nurse. They married in 1949 and, from 1951 to 1966, she accompanied him to duty assignments as directed by the U.S. Air Force. Along with various stateside assignments, these included a tour of Formosa, where trips to Hong Kong and Tokyo were made.
After being assigned to Myrtle Beach Air Force Base in the late 1950s, they retired to Myrtle Beach in 1966.
Dorothy was a member of First United Methodist Church and a former member of the Myrtlewood Golf Club. She enjoyed golf, was an avid reader and crossword puzzle aficionado but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family.
Survivors include her two devoted daughters, Tina Cook and Sandra (Sandi) Sansbury; three granddaughters; five great grandsons; one great-granddaughter; three nieces; three nephews and her sister-in-law.
Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
She has requested that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
