Dorothy G. Frazier
Dorothy Gertrude Frazier, 93, passed away Aug. 20 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Oct. 5, 1927 in Greensboro Pa., she was a daughter of the late Arthur Sullenbarger and Myrtle Garrison Sullenbarger.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Richard Kent Frazier; and a sister, Emmalene Gifford.
Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed dearly. She loved her family and family gatherings. Her favorite book she read was her Bible. Dorothy’s favorite time of the year was celebrating Christmas.
Mrs. Frazier is survived by her husband of seventy three years, Richard Melvin Frazier; a son, Barry W. Frazier (JoAnn); a daughter, Holly D. Menditto; one brother, Schuyler Sullenbarger; three sisters, Betty Scott, Edna Meldrum, and Edith Glendenning; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren, along with other family and friends who will miss her.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 24 in Westside Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Mrs. Dorothy may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
