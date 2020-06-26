PAWLEYS ISLAND—Dorothy “Dot” S. Ellison, 84, died peacefully at home on June 16, held close by her loving family.
Born on May 8, 1936, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the only child of the late Edmund and Engeborg Summers.
Dot was predeceased by her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Thomas “Tom” W. Ellison in March, 2015, to whom she was joyfully and faithfully married for over 56 years.
Prior to starting their family in upstate New York, Dot supported Tom through college working for Bell Telephone. First and foremost a mother and a homemaker, Dot was also very active in her church and community.
Singing in choir, chairing charity golf events, playing bridge, participating in bowling and golf leagues and leading the Rexford Women’s Club all figured prominently in her daily life. In between, she also found time to work as an office manager for a local optical practice for close to two decades, and to attend an endless number of her children’s sporting events, recitals, concerts and performances.
Dot and Tom retired from upstate New York to The Tradition in Pawleys Island in 2000, quickly acclimating to Southern lifestyle. When not traveling throughout the U.S. or in Europe, Dot jumped right into community activities like golf leagues, book clubs and card and game groups, generating an ever-growing circle of dear friends.
She joined Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church, singing in the choir and regularly helping with the Bread of Life Soup Kitchen to feed the less fortunate in the area.
In her more quiet moments, Dot loved to read and enjoy the abundant flowers and wildlife of her back yard. To the very end, including two bouts with breast cancer and other physical ailments, her strength and faith never stopped shining through.
Being an only child fueled her desire for a big family and sustained her devotion to keeping it close.
Survivors include children Donna Briggs (Scott), Thomas Ellison Jr. (Dianne), Timothy Ellison (Colleen) and Todd Ellison (Marrla), She also had twelve grandchildren of which she was so very proud: Kyla Cunningham (Joseph), Jocelyn, and Jenna Briggs, Nathan, Jacob (Lara), Sarah, and Zachary Ellison; Nicholas and Caroline Ellison and Gianna, Dante, and Sofia Ellison.
A celebration of Life service will be held outdoors at 10 a.m. today at Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church with Pastor Louis Imsande officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Dot would like memorial contributions directed to Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church Music Fund, 9967 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Alternatively, donations may also be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
