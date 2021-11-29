Dorothy “Dot” Buck Chestnut

Funeral services for Dorothy “Dot” Buck Chestnut, 87, were held Nov. 29 in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with Pastor Andy Bell officiating. Committal services were private. Mrs. Chestnut passed away Nov. 25 in Compass Post Acute Rehab in Conway, following an illness.

Born Feb. 2, 1934 in Whiteville, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Austin Buck and the late Georgie Grice Buck. Mrs. Dorothy, a Baptist, was a loving homemaker.

Survivors include her son, Joseph Chestnut and his wife Laurie of Conway; daughter, Patricia Lynn Herring and her husband Darby of Loris; daughter-in-law, Deloris Chestnut of Longs; her five loving grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chestnut was predeceased by her husband Austin Mack Chestnut; son, Homer M. Chestnut; and five brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Mt. Leon Baptist Church, 9801 South S.C. 905, Longs, SC 29568.

Please sign Mrs. Chestnut’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call

(843) 756-7001.