MYRTLE BEACH—Dorothea ‘Dottie’ Pauline Byar Ellis, 95, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 2.
She was born in White Plains, New York, daughter of the late Royal E. Byar and Adelaide Kraus Byar.
She was preceded in death by husband George Ellis and brother Norman G. Byar.
She is survived by brother Warren W. Byar; sister Beverly G. Collier and brother Ronald E. Byar.
She never met a stranger and always had a smile. Dot was an exceptional artist and loved arts, crafts, travel, and music.
A graveside serve was held Jan. 9 at Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.