Doris Mae McCray
Doris Mae McCray, 70, passed away Feb. 20 in Conway Medical Center. She was born April 20, 1950, in Horry County, a daughter of the late Willie Atkins and Carolyn McCray.
Ms. McCray is survived by her siblings, Willie Atkins Jr., Lutricia Lee and Ann McCray.
No services are planned at this time.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
