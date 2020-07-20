MYRTLE BEACH—Beach—Doris Lucille Baxley, 85, widow of the late James L. Baxley, passed away July 10.
Born June 23, 1935, in Hemingway, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Carrie Alford Woodberry.
Mrs. Baxley was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She loved to cook for her family and friends, she loved her grandchildren and she loved her church. Mrs. Baxley was an Air Force wife, her husband having served his country until his retirement.
She worked as a housekeeper for many years in the Myrtle Beach tourist industry.
Along with her parents and husband of 57 years, Mrs. Baxley was predeceased by sisters Berline Perry and Christina Hughes and brothers Eugene and Wardie Woodberry.
Surviving are daughters Debbie Melton and Rhonda Ammons (Richard); sons James R. Baxley (Lynne) and Randy L. Baxley (Faye Owens); grandchildren Randy Dennis, Candice Holden, Heather Ammons Crawford (Cam), Richard Ammons (Stephanie), James Ben Baxley (Ashley), Jessica Pilkington (Aaron), Taylor Korizon (Mike), Carrie Baxley and Nicholas Baxley; great-grandchildren Chasity Wells, Sophie Ammons, Riley Ammons, Logan Baxley, Grier Baxley, Madison Baxley, Isla Baxley, Kirk Pilkington and Oliver Pilkington; sister Gracie Eaddy; and her dog Milo.
Graveside services were held Sunday at Soul’s Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Pace officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 950 38th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
