Doris Long Peavy
Funeral services for Doris Long Peavy, 71, will be held Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. in Johnson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow the service in Pee Dee Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Peavy, wife of Howard Peavy, passed away Dec. 15 at her residence with her family by her side.
Born Feb. 24, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Elbert and Elizabeth Skipper Long.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Peavy was predeceased by one nephew, Ronnie Long.
She was a member of Pee Dee Freewill Baptist Church and enjoyed being outdoors gardening.
Mrs. Peavy is survived by her husband, Howard Peavy of the home; one daughter, Patricia Fryer (Doug); three stepdaughters, Joyce Bell (Archie), Pat Cherry (Tommy) and Brenda Dunn (Barry); one brother, Lloyd Long; seven sisters, Daisy Hearl, Bonnie Todd, Mildred Sessions, Francis Prince, Pamela Holden, Brenda Brown and Lisa Guyton; and one grandson, Joshua Andrew “Fred” Thompkins.
The family will receive friends at Johnson Funeral Home Dec. 17 beginning at 2 p.m.
Please visit our online guestbook at www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com
The Peavy family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home, 290 Ninth Ave., Aynor. Call (843) 358-5800.
