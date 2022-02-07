Doris Lee Larrimore
A graveside service for Doris Lee Larrimore, 60, will be held Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Larrimore passed away Feb. 6 at her residence with her family by her side.
Born June 23, 1961 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Leverne “Buddy” Larrimore and Mary Eunice Martin Larrimore.
She was a loving sister and grandmother. She enjoyed staying home and taking care of her household.
Mrs. Larrimore was predeceased by her husband, Larry Cliff; children, Danny Lee Larrimore and Mary “Libby Jo” Larrimore; grandson, Ethan Larrimore; and brother, James Leverne Larrimore.
Mrs. Larrimore is survived by her brothers, John Glenn Larrimore, Earl “Bo” Larrimore (Vicki) and Kenneth Lynnwood Larrimore; one grandchild, AnnaLisa Larrimore; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.