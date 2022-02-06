Doris Cox Floyd
A graveside service for Doris Cox Floyd, 85, will be held Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. in Green Sea Cemetery with the Rev. Bruce Davenport officiating.
Mrs. Floyd passed away Feb. 4.
Born in Aynor, she was a daughter of the late Henry Denton and Cora Littles Cox. She retired from Ocean View Memorial Hospital as a bookkeeper and was a member of Langston Baptist Church. Mrs. Floyd enjoyed gardening, shopping, cooking and crocheting. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and “Mema.”
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Floyd was predeceased by her husband, William N. “Shorty” Floyd; three brothers, Norton Cox, H.D. Cox and GeRoy Cox; and one sister, Mary Kate Richardson.
Survivors include one daughter, Norma F. Wright (Mark) of Galivants Ferry; one son, William N. Floyd II (Caitlin West) of Galivants Ferry; three grandchildren, Austin Floyd, Regan Floyd and Blake Wright of Galivants Ferry; and one sister, Vienna Teal of Lexington.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Memorials may be sent to Langston Baptist Church, 763 S.C. 905, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
