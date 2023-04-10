Dorethea Anne Long
A memorial service for Dorethea Anne Long, 95, of Conway, will be held April 17at 11 a.m. in Maple Baptist Church. Committal services will follow in Thompson Cemetery, directed by Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Mrs. Long passed away April 7.
Born in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Hallie Porter and Emma Lewis Martin.
She graduated from Williamsburg High School as valedictorian and later graduated from Winthrop University. She received a master’s degree in counseling from Western Carolina University and completed more graduate classes at Francis Marion University to become a school psychologist. She was employed with the Horry County Department of Education where she most recently served as a school psychologist.
She was a member of the Huguenot Society of South Carolina, the Peter Horry Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of American Revolution, the Colonial Dames 17th Society of America Chapter XXXI of South Carolina and First families of South Carolina 1670-1700.
She was a faithful member of Maple Baptist Church and past Sunday school teacher. She loved sewing, quilting and gardening.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow W. Long Sr.; sons, Dr. Woodrow W. Long Jr. and Russell William Long, who died at the age of three and a half years of cystic fibrosis; two brothers, Paul Martin and Bruce Martin; and one sister, Genevieve Anderson.
Surviving are her daughters, Rosemary Jenrette and Evangeline Long; grandchildren, Susan Long (John) Taylor, Woodrow W. (Jennifer) Long III and Brooks Quickel; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the committal service.
Memorials may be made to Thompson Cemetery, 4500 State Hwy 65 Conway, SC 29526 or the Shepherd’s Table, 1412 Gamecock Ave., Conway.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
