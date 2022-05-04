Doretha Lewis

Funeral services for Doretha Lewis, 85, will be held May 5 at 3 p.m. in Bakers Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Todd and the Rev. J.C. Gasque officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Lewis passed away May 2.

Born in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Gordon and Lindsey Gasque. She was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time with her family. Mrs. Lewis loved gardening and flowers, and was a wonderful cook. She was loved by her family and will be missed by all. She had a loving, servant’s heart and her home was always open to everyone. Mrs. Lewis was a member of Bakers Chapel Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Henry Lewis II; two sons, James Ronald Lewis and Joseph Oliver Lewis; one brother, Troy Gasque; three sisters, Estelle Alford, Estelline Gasque and Elbertine Gasque; and one daughter-in-law, Cindy Lewis.

Survivors include two sons, William Harold Lewis and Arnold Wayne Lewis (Teresa) of Conway; one daughter, Saundra Kate Lewis of Conway; three grandchildren, Brittany Lewis, William Henry Lewis IV and Mary Kate Lewis of Conway; one great-granddaughter, Briona Gibson of Conway; one stepgrandson, Noah Blair of Conway; one brother, Roy Gasque (Doris) of Aynor; three sisters, Louise Martin and Bernice Hewitt both of Conway and Elise Richardson of Aynor; and one brother-in-law, Willie Joe Lewis of Conway.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Bakers Chapel Baptist Church, 3261 Bakers Chapel Road, Aynor, SC 29511.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.