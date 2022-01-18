Dora L Cooper
Dora L. Cooper, 88, went home to our Lord Jan. 15 surrounded by family. She was born to the late Fletcher and Annie Sue Powell July 17, 1933.
She was predeceased by her husband, Willie B. Cooper; one daughter, Rhonda P. Freeze; one grandchild, Carrie Colpetzer (Jon); siblings, Edgar Powell, Bobby Powell, Donald Powell, Doris, Maryann, Patricia and Janet;
She is survived by her children, Delores Weisweaver (Mark), Gloria Kleinbach (Bill) and Cynthia S. Tusing; one brother, John Powell; seven grandchildren, Andrew Weisweaver (Carrah), Jodi Jackson (John), Jamie Reed (Steve), Adam Short, Raychel Sharpe, Alison Tusing and Abram Tusing; 16 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
Mrs. Cooper attended Seacoast Church in Conway.
Dora’s philosophy of life was, “You have never lived a perfect life until you have done something for someone who will never be able to repay you.”
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a cause that Dora supported: New Directions of Horry County Homeless Shelter:
1005 Osceola St., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (helpnewdirections.org)
No Services are planned.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
