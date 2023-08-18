Donovan Ray Elmore Jr.
MYRTLE BEACH-Donovan Ray Elmore Jr., 61, passed away Aug. 15, of natural causes, at his residence.
Born Feb. 21, 1962 in Washington, DC, he was a son of the late Donovan Ray Elmore Sr. and Doris Faye Barbour Elmore.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his nephew, Jason T. Jett; niece, Kimberly Mintier; and great-niece, Marlie Mintier.
Donovan was a loving brother, uncle and friend to all. He attended Coastal Carolina University, where he was an art major and a huge Chanticleer fan. He enjoyed refereeing all types of sports and was a huge sports fan.
He was a member of The Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church, where he was strong in his faith.
Mr. Elmore is survived by his sister, Pamela Jett (Don); nephew, Don M. Jett Jr. (Rachel); great-nephews, Tymothy Jett, Jonathen Jett, Justin Jett, William Jett, Zander Jett, Gage Jett (Jacob), Brandon Taylor (Katie) and Skylar Mintier; great-great-nieces and great-grant-nephews, Libby Waters, Jaysin Taylor, Trenttin Taylor and Zachery Taylor, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
