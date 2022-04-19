Donnie Joe Todd
A graveside service for Donnie Joe Todd, 48, will be held April 22 at 4 p.m. in Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Allen Goodman and the Rev. Rusty Brown officiating.
Mr. Todd passed away April 18 in Conway Medical Center.
Born May 2, 1973, he was a son of Joseph “Joe” Edward Todd and Donna Johnson Todd.
He was predeceased by his sister, Angie Todd Jordan; and a nephew, Jayme Lee Todd.
He was a loving son, father, brother, grandfather and friend to all. He loved life to the fullest and had a big heart. Donnie Joe was a very caring, passionate person who enjoyed doing for others and spending time on the river along with dancing. He was a plumber by trade, but had worked at Purdue for a couple of years.
In addition to his parents, Joseph “Joe” and Donna Jean Todd, Donnie is survived by his children, Kristin Todd Hardin (Shalon) and Kelton Jess Todd (Amanda); two brothers, James E. Todd and Jimmy E. Todd; granddaughter, Lainee Gray Hardin; Michelle Sawyer, mother of his children and her husband Jamie Sawyer; two nieces, Hannah Todd and Taylor Sloan Thompson, along with many family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
