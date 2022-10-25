Donnie Faye Elmore Stack
Graveside services for Donnie Faye Elmore Stack, 79, will be held Oct. 28 at 2:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Walter Minor.
Mrs. Stack, widow of Robert Hammond Stack Sr., passed away peacefully Oct. 22 in the Compass Post Acute Rehabilitation facility in Conway.
Born May 15, 1943 in High Point, N.C., Mrs. Stack was the daughter of the late Harvey Clarence Elmore and the late Rosa Mae Broadwell Elmore. She was a homemaker who enjoyed crafting with her husband until his death. Her most treasured times, though, were those spent with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Stack was preceded in death by her son, Robert Hammond Stack Jr.; her sisters, Barbara Stevens, Marie Hale and Clara Raynor; and her brothers, Charles Elmore and Dennis Elmore.
Survivors include her children, Mitchell C. Stack and his wife Samantha, Purvis Jason Stack and Ronald David Stack; her grandchildren, Brittany Jean Winburn and her husband Daniel, Sabrina Marie Stack, Mitchell Hammond Stack and Jason Chase Stack; and her great-grandchildren, Banks Winburn, Colton Gardner, Brinley Stack and great-grandson Winburn, soon to arrive.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel from 1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
