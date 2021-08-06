Donna Ree Scott
MYRTLE BEACH-Donna Ree Scott, 66, passed away Aug. 5.
She was a daughter of the late Roscoe and Janie Scott.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Sadie Smith and Margaret Ann Bashor; and two brothers, Julius Scott and James Scott.
Survivors include four sisters, Lela Stroud, Leila Deneuve, Leona Doyle, and Earline Thompson (Terry); one brother, Johnny “Buck” Scott; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In accordance with Donna’s wishes, there will not be a funeral or memorial service.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
