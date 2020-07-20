GARDEN CITY—Donald Winford Owens, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, 91, died July 7 at his residence.
He was born in Myrtle Beach, son of the late Daniel E. and Ida Iola (Stalvey) Owens.
He was a retired Air Force technical sergeant and decorated veteran of the Vietnam Conflict.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by wife Doris A. Owens; brother Gerald Owens and sister Drucille Smith.
Survivors include daughter Rebecca G. Owens; sons Steven M. Owens (Eva) and John M. Owens; grandchildren Christopher (Grayson), Aaron Joseph, Kyra, Steven (Jessica) and Laura Owens; and great-grandchildren Cayla, Christopher, Marcus, Heaven and Elise Owens. He is also survived by his devoted caregiver, Alice Bowman (David) and loyal K-9 companion Brutis.
Funeral services will be held for immediate family only on July 25.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, Murrells Inlet, is serving the family.
