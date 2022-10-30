Donald McCoy Smoak
Memorial services will be held for Donald McCoy Smoak, 91, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. in First United Methodist Church of Conway with the Rev. Kyle Randle officiating. Committal services will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.
Mr. Smoak died peacefully at his daughter’s home Oct. 28.
Born Jan. 30, 1931 in Conway, he was a son of Frederick Madison Smoak and Dorothy Dean Smoak McMillan.
He married his true love, Bonita Bellamy Smoak on Jan. 29, 1950. They raised their family and continued to live in Conway together until her death in 2016.
They were married for 65 years. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church where he sang in the Chancel Choir for many years. He served South Carolina as a member of the SCNG 263rd Armored Battalion 51st Infantry division for 17 years (1948-1965). During his working life, he was a realtor at Dorman Realty before taking a position with the Horry County Tax Assessors office. He finally retired in management from Conbraco Industries.
Donald was predeceased by his wife, Bonita; his son, Neal; his parents; his brother, Fred; his stepfather, Mac McMillan; his stepmother, Betsy Smoak; and his grandson, Reid O’Quinn Hagwood.
Surviving are three daughters, Donna Smoak Watts (Ted) of Murrells Inlet, Beth Smoak Hagwood (Woody) of Conway and Rachel Smoak Ballenger (Gil) of Charleston; six grandchildren, Matthew Watts, Hope Smoak, Fletcher Smoak (Erica), Gage Ballenger, Evan Ballenger and Elizabeth Hagwood; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Sandra Smoak Chastain; and a brother, David Smoak of Columbia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the commons area of the church.
Memorials may be made to FUMC Chancel Choir Fund, First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway, SC 29526; CAP (Churches Assisting People) at www.CAPConway.org ; or Help4kids, 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 or at www.help4kidssc.org/donate
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
