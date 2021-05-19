Donald Maurice Lee
Funeral services for Donald Maurice Lee, 81, will be held May 22 at 2 p.m. in Hickory Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Denis McCorry and the Rev. Robbin King officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Lee passed away May 18 in the Embrace Hospice House.
Born April 10, 1940 in Conway, he was the son of the late Harvey and Annie Jo Anderson Lee. Mr. Lee served in the U.S. Air Force, where he enjoyed being stationed in Paris, France. He was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and choir director. Mr. Lee retired from Jerry Cox Company after 45 years.
Along with his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Larry Gene Lee; a nephew, Russell Lee Jordan; and a brother-in-law, Horace Jordan.
Mr. Lee is survived by a sister, Marjorie Jordan; a niece, Kristi Jordan Biggerstaff; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and special cousins.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 2710 S.C. 905, Conway, SC 29526 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.