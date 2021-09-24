Donald Lee Newell
GREEN SEA-Donald Lee Newell, 89, passed away Sept. 21 in McLeod Loris Hospital following an illness.
Born Oct. 17, 1931 in Waterbury, Conn., he was the son of the late Raymond Newell and the late Grace Mathews Newell. Mr. Newell served his country with courage, honor and distinction all over the world while in the U.S. Navy. After the Navy, he worked with Waterbury Farrel, Inc. He was of the Lutheran faith, and his passion was spending time at the beach with his family and friends.
Survivors include his two sons, Kevin Lee Newell of Ruby and Todd Mathews Newell and his wife Janis of Port Charlotte, Fla.; daughter, Caroline Newell of Phoenix, Ariz.; granddaughter, Dylan Cosgriff; and brother, Keith Newell of Waterbury, Conn.
Mr. Newell was predeceased by his loving wife, Linda Schmidt Newell, earlier this month.
Memorial services will be private.
The family requests that memorials, in Mr. Newell’s memory, be made to the charity of one’s choice. Please sign Mr. Newell’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
