Donald L. Holt Sr.
LORIS-A funeral service for Donald L. Holt Sr., 82, will be held Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. in Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Perry Jones officiating. Committal services, with Masonic Rites, will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Holt passed away Sept. 1.
Born in Horry County, he was a son of the late Huger Thomas Holt and the late Estaleen Causey Holt. He was a lifelong member of Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church and Loris Lodge #205 AFM. Mr. Holt was employed with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 35 years and was a founding member of For You, Inc. where he was employed for 34 years. He also enjoyed his 12 years of service to Horry County Schools as a substitute teacher.
Mr. Holt was a loving grandfather and was very proud of his grandchildren. He called them on a regular basis to talk with them and make sure they were doing well.
He was an avid golfer who was known for his bright outfits, which led to his being known as the "Peacock of the Fairways." When playing golf, he always had a bird flying over his ball that caused him to miss his shot. In one of his last experiences on the golf course, Mr. Holt slipped into the mud while looking for his lost ball. Such instances led him to be affectionately labeled, "Two Ball Don."
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Shirley Huggins.
Survivors include two daughters, Robin Hilburn (Steve) of Loris and Sheila Holt of Orlando, Fla.; one son, Don Holt of Loris; the mother of his children, Bonnie Holt of Loris; three grandchildren, McCall Hilburn (Joshua Berry) of Loris, Steven Reid Hilburn (Marlene Martinez) of Charleston and Sophia Gatti of Orlando, Fla.; one brother, Dr. Winferd Dale Holt Sr. (Mary Lester) of Loris; one brother-in-law, John Huggins of Loris; two nephews, Winferd Dale Holt II (Tammy) of Loris and Dr. John Terrill Huggins (Anita) of Mt. Pleasant; and one niece, Wynne Floyd (Kemp) of Loris.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, masks and social distancing are requested for those in attendance.
Memorials may be sent to Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church, 937 Green Sea Road South, Loris, SC 29569.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel is serving the family.
