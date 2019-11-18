SURFSIDE BEACH—Donald Joseph Rosania, 87, passed away quietly during a nap after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Don was born in 1933 to the late Ada and Michael Rosania at Chicago Line Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara Lee Rosania and daughter Donna Lou Groomes.
Donald was a scientist and helped to develop Gillette Research Institute in Rockville, Maryland, where he worked for 35 years.
Don was active in numerous civic and professional organizations including; president of the Rockville Chamber of Commerce, The United Way Campaign and a very active church membership serving the Lord in various capacities including Hope Lutheran in Park Forest, Illinois, The Good Shepherd in Olney, Maryland, The Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach and most recently The Well by the Sea in Myrtle Beach.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Norma I. Rosania; son-in-law Mike Groomes; daughter Brenda and husband Mark Bowie; son David and wife Beverly Rosania; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Nov. 9 at The Well by the Sea.
The family has requested donations to be made to National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation npcf.us.
Goldfinch Funeral home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
