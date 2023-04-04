Donald Joe Johnson
Donald Joe Johnson, 73, passed away April 3 in Conway Medical Center. Born April 19, 1949 in Horry County, he was a son of the late J.D. Johnson and Ernestine Richardson Johnson Wilson.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Terrie Rheuark Johnson; brother, Danny McLee Johnson; and nephew, Joseph A. Johnson.
Donald was a loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and selling produce.
Mr. Johnson is survived by stepchildren, Chris Martin (Carrie), Gail Edwards (Jerry) and Charlie Morris (Mike); nieces, Katrina Lee Johnson and Melissa K. Johnson; nephew, Brady M. Johnson (Nikki Gibbs); great-niece, Danni L. Johnson; six stepgrandchildren, Joseph Childs (Leigh Anne), Cody Edwards (Deborah), Stevi Blair Rabon (Derek), McKenzie Morris, Tatum Martin and Haley Martin; six stepgrandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss him.
No Services are planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.