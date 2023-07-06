Donald Herman Jordan Jr.
A service honoring the life of Sgt. First Class Donald "Don" Herman Jordan Jr., ret., 89, will be held in First Baptist Church of Conway July 9 at 3 p.m., preceded with a visitation at 2 p.m. Burial services will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery following the service with full military honors on behalf of Fort Jackson.
Jordan peacefully passed away with family by his side July 1.
Son of Donald Herman Jordan Sr. and Grace Sawyer Jordan, Don was born March 30, 1934, and he grew up in Conway. He played football at Conway High School and graduated in 1951.
At the age of 19, Don enlisted in the Army. He valued his service highly and worked hard to attain the rank of E-7. He fulfilled many duties including company clerk in Germany, 11C mortarman in the 82nd Airborne division (Ft Bragg, NC), 13B cannon crewmember (Ft Bragg and Germany), served in the 7th army headquarters in Germany, and finished as a drill sergeant in Ft Jackson. He was active in the Honor Guard in Ft Benning, Ga. Don served during the Korean War, Vietnam War and Dominican Civil War.
The following are a selection of the many medals and honors he was awarded: the Army of Occupation Medal in Germany, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, The Parachutist Badge, The National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
Following retirement from the Army, Don returned to Conway to run his father's business, DH Jordan Plumbing and Heating. He proudly provided service to Horry County and surrounding areas from 1973 until 2010 when he retired. He appreciated the friendships he made from his work, many of whom became friends of the family, and provided memories he cherished in his later years.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Herman Jordan Sr. and Grace Jordan; brother, Jim Jordan; brother-in-law and best friend, Richard Sommer; daughter, Cathy Meryanos; and grandsons, Jonathan Soles and Donald Jordan IV.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne "Von'' Jordan; children, Donald (Angela) Jordan III, Jo Ellen (Curtis) Strickland and Jimmy Jordan (Kevin McBride); siblings, Norma Brown, Glyne Sommer, Alice (Richard) Weil, Jane (Robin) Richards, Charles (Margaret) Jordan, and Chuck (Pat) Jordan; grandchildren, Theo (Kaely) Meryanos, Donna Meryanos (Kim Cohn), Jackie (Richie) Martin, Mary Ann (Scott) Cuthbertson, Tabitha (Chris) Sleep, Curt (Chelssie) Strickland and Weston (Samantha) Strickland; great-grandchildren, Emily Martin, Lauren Martin, Nathan Gianelli, Layla Gianelli, Jack Cuthbertson, Wade Cuthbertson, Cameron Sleep, Aubrei Sleep, Easton Sleep, Hayden (Kailey) Jordan, Erilynn Strickland, Charleston Strickland, Leanna Paton, Landon Strickland, Colton Strickland and Jude Strickland; and great-great-grandchild, Madalynn Jordan, all of whom he adored.
His loved ones will remember him for his warm and generous heart, resilience, strong work ethic and his love for his family, fishing, westerns and nutty buddies.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.