Donald Earl Constantino
Donald E. Constantino, 87, passed away peacefully at his residence Dec. 6 in Conway, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on June 13, 1935 in Springfield, Mass., he was a son of Anna (Constantino) Booth and Lester Booth.
Donald was the owner of Steer-Rite (automotive shop) and co-owner of Palmer Marine Sales. He served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard and was a longtime member of St. Patricks Catholic Church of Monson and St. Thomas Catholic Church of Palmer.
Donald also spent some time in Michigan, opening and managing a golf course in Fenton, Mich., for the late George and Barbara Fazio and was appointed deputy sheriff of Genesee County, Mich. He retired and relocated to Gulfport, Fla.
He was an avid sports fan, who loved the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, and enjoyed playing softball, golf, cribbage and bocce.
Along with his parents, Donald was predeceased by his son Donald Constantino Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Constantino-Wheeler (Justin); granddaughters, Melanee Howell and Leigha Howell; two great-grandsons, Wesley Powell and Conner Stodola.
An inurnment will be held in Monson, Mass., at the Bethany Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Donald to the Alzheimer's Association.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
