MYRTLE BEACH—Donald E. Schnirel, 79, peacefully laid down his working tools on March 9.
Don was born on June 3, 1940, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Norman Schnirel and Irene Stretch Schnirel.
Don graduated from Kenmore High School in 1958 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1959. In 1963, after his enlistment was completed, he joined the U. S. Naval Reserves, serving our country for a total of nearly 35 years.
After his enlistment concluded, he worked for the Village of Kenmore, New York, and was in charge of the water department until his retirement in 2000. Don and his beloved wife Joan relocated to Myrtle Beach in 2010.
Don was a long time member of the Masonic Fraternity. He was past master of Master Builder Lodge 911 F&AM, Kenmore, New York, serving in 1972 and later served as the secretary for more than 25 years. He became a member of Ken-Ton Lodge 1186 in Cheektowaga, New York. He later affiliated with Murrells Inlet Lodge 368 AFM in Murrells Inlet.
He was a member of Ismalia Shrine, Buffalo, New York, prior to affiliating with Omar Shrine in Charleston.
He was honored by the Grand Lodge of South Carolina in 2017 for his 50 years of service to Freemasonry.
Don is survived by wife Joan P. Schnirel of Myrtle Beach; children Melanie Quezada (Pete) of Grand Island, New York, and Gregory Schnirel (Kelly) of Jacksonville, Florida; stepchildren Kathryn Kahn (Stewart) of Myrtle Beach, Bruce Bowers of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, and Brian Bowers (Linda) of Mundelein, Illinois; brother N. David Schnirel (Jean) of Williamsville, New York, and nine grandchildren.
Don, all who knew you wish you “Fair Winds and Following Seas.”
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. March 20, at the Goldfinch Funeral Home, 11528 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet. Family visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations in his memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.