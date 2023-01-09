Donald E. Richardson
Funeral services for Donald E. Richardson, 67, husband of Teresa J. Richardson, were held Jan. 7 in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dickie Knight. Burial followed in Westside Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Richardson passed away Jan. 4 in Conway Medical Center.
Born Nov. 15, 1955 in Conway, he was the son of the late Hampton Eugene Richardson and the late Clara Hazel Ward Richardson. He was owner and operator of Richardson’s Floor Covering and he took great pride in, and enjoyed, his work. In their younger years he and Teresa spent countless hours at the ball fields with the children. In later years, Don enjoyed fishing, go-kart racing, taking trips to the mountains and cooking for gatherings of family and friends. More than anything, though, he enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Richardson was predeceased by his brother, Sammy Richardson; his brother-in-law, Donald Martin; and his in-laws, Linwood and Helen James.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Teresa James Richardson; his children, Trella Collins and her husband Chris, and Trent Richardson and his wife Jeana; his beloved grandchildren, Sydney Collins, Kennedy Collins, Zoey Richardson, Zadey Richardson; and a soon-to-arrive granddaughter, Ziley Richardson; his sisters, Brenda Martin and Joann King (Chester); his sister-in-law, Mischelle Richardson; his special Aunt Beck; and many other extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33607 or via their website, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give Or to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn 38105, or via their website, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-btn-donate-now
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.