Donald E. Johnston
Donald E. Johnston, 63, of North Myrtle Beach, began his life of everlasting peace Oct. 22 at his Myrtle Beach residence with loving family by his side.
Born May 22, 1959 in Fort Bragg, N.C., he was the son of the late Raymond Parks of Canton, Ohio, and Betty Cheek of Laurinburg, N.C.
Let to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Carla Johnston; his mother, Betty Cheek; his stepfather, Jim Gottwald; daughters, Jenna Scharinger and her husband Billy and Amanda Johnston; his brother, Raymond (Faye) Johnston; grandchildren, Baylor Johnston-Jones plus Meadow and Porter Scharinger; and his nieces, Caroline and Carly Johnston.
In addition to his father, Raymond Parks, Don was predeceased by his adoptive father, Carl Johnston; and his brother, Otis Johnston.
Don was employed with Goodyear Tire in Fayetteville, N.C., prior to his retirement.
Don loved fishing, riding his motorcycle with his wife and friends, walking his dogs and drinking a glass of sweet tea on his back porch.
A Celebration of Life will be held in May of 2023.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundationin his honor.
Lewis Crematory and Funeral Services is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.