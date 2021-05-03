Carole Lee Donahue
Carole Lee Donahue of Conway passed away peacefully on April 26.
Before moving to South Carolina, Carole lived in Barnegat, N.J. She was a secretary at CNA Insurance Company in East Orange, N.J., for 25 years before working with the Barnegat, NJ. Board of Education for 15 years.
Carole was born on Jan. 29, 1937, in Norwalk, Conn. She is predeceased by her husband, Ambrose Donahue.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Martin and his wife Lizabeth Martin; her nephews, Charles F. Martin and Jonathan Z. Martin; her great-nieces, Casey Martin, Carley Martin and Andi Martin; and her great-nephew Jack Martin.
No local services are planned at this time.
Please sign the online guest register at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway chapel, is serving the family.
