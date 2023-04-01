Don Helms
Funeral services for Donald Wray Helms, 82, will be held April 2 at 4 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Conway with the Rev. Rocky Taylor and the Rev. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Helms passed away March 31.
Born in Charlotte, NC, he was a son of the late Wiley Wray Helms and the late Mary Myrtle Skipper Helms Lyerly.
Mr. Helms grew up in Horry County and graduated from Conway High School in 1958. He furthered his education at Clemson University majoring in civil engineering and graduated in 1965. He served six years in the Army and eight years working with the Federal Highway Administration. He worked in construction and real estate, and was president and owner of Helms Realty for fifty years.
Mr. Helms served twenty-five years of dedicated service on the Horry County Planning Commission, where he was chairman for twenty years. He was recognized for his service by the South Carolina Senate and the South Carolina House of Representatives.
During his service the commission developed subdivision regulations, zoning ordinances, comprehensive plans, land development regulations, revision of the planned unit development standards, open space standards and other policies on growth issues. He was on the Horry County Board of Realtors, HGTC Advisory Board and Conway Rotary Club (Distinguished Service Award, 1993). Mr. Helms was appointed by the Governor to Horry Georgetown Technical College Commission in 2007 where he served sixteen years. Don was a member of First Baptist Church where he was baptized in 1945. He was president of the Sidney Floyd Sunday School class for more than 40 years. He was an avid golfer and Clemson Fan. He loved all sports and especially Clemson football. He was an IPTAY representative for more than forty years.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Betsy Helms of Conway; one daughter, Beth Helms of Conway; one son, David Helms (Kathy) of Chapin; one grandson, Hunter Helms; and two brothers, Terry Helms (Barri) of Charlotte, NC, and Al Lyerly (Jennifer) of Columbia.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, John Lyerly.
The family will receive friends April 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.