MYRTLE BEACH—Dolores “Dee” Rosalee Kerrigan, 80, died Nov. 1 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dee was born in New York City to the late Paul and Rose Marie Romanoff.
Mrs. Kerrigan was a member of the Red Hat Society and Timberlake Baptist Church, where she served as a deacon and a greeter. She was also a member of the woman’s shawl club in the church.
Dee is survived by daughter Denise-Marie Rock of New Jersey; grandsons Christopher Michael and Charles Henry Casler, both of Florida; brother Bob and wife Linda Romanoff of New Jersey and sister Jean Henna, also of New Jersey.
The family received friends on Nov. 7 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
