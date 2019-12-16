MYRTLE BEACH—Dick Marlowe, 92, passed away Dec. 5.
Born Dec. 25, 1926, in Conway, he was the son of the late Daniel Dillon Marlowe and Minnie Thompkins Marlowe.
Mr. Marlowe was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having proudly served during World War II.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by brothers Elmo, Pearlie and Judson Marlowe; sister Ruby Benton and stepson Marshall Singleton.
Surviving are his wife Lois Marlowe of Myrtle Beach; stepdaughter Lois Platts of Myrtle Beach; brother Samuel Marlowe of Conway; sisters Ruth Baker of Loris, Rudell Thompkins of Conway and Idell Haselden of Conway and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with military honors were held Dec. 7 at Hillcrest Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Kirk Lawton officiating. Burial followed.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.