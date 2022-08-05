Dianne Bell
LORIS-A funeral service for Dianne Bell, 75, will be held Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Bell passed away at her residence Aug. 3.
Born May 22, 1947, in Horry County, she was a daughter of the late Jessie Glenn Norris and the late Derral Fairfax Norris. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church.
Survivors are her husband of 58 years, Thomas Eugene Bell of Loris; two sons, Glenn Bell (Marla) of Loris and Gregg Bell (Wendy) of Loris; a daughter, Tiffany Bell Collins (Billy Sellers) of Loris; one sister, Elizabeth Norris Housand of Loris; and eight grandchildren, Logan Bell, Kristen Peters (Eric), Kaitlyn Bell, Ashli Wright (Mark), Jordan Bell, Joshua Collins (Amanda), Dillon Collins (Sarah) and Makenzie Collins; and four great-grandchildren, Gracelyn, Easton, Everleigh Reese and Lyla Ann plus many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bell was predeceased by two brothers, Bill Norris and Tommy Norris; and a sister, Agnes Norris Causey.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. in Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Meadow Baptist Church Building Fund, 937 Green Sea Road S, Loris.
www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home of Loris is serving the family.
