Diana Ellen Franks Mackey
Diana Ellen Franks Mackey, 74, passed away Sept. 27 in Conway Medical Center.
Born May 11, 1948 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Franks and Cleople Lewis Franks.
She was predeceased by her parents; one son, Otto Mackey Jr.; two brothers, Julius Franks and Elbert Franks; and one sister, Lois Flynn.
Diana was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Ms. Mackey is survived by her four daughters, Juanita Dayton (Greg), Toni Williams, Robin Clark and Chandra Mackey; three brothers, Gary Franks (Denise), Roger Franks (Kathy) and Dean Franks (Ponda); one sister, Debby Cody (Frank); seventeen grandchildren and twenty- six great-grandchildren, with one on the way and two great-great-grandchildren, along with many other family and friends who will miss her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
