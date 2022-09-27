Dewey Eugene Price
LORIS-Funeral services for Dewey Eugene Price, 73, will be held Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. in Dogwood Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Floyd and the Rev. Brandon Richardson officiating. Committal services will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Richardson passed away Sept. 24 at his home.
Born June 3, 1949 in Rock Hill, he was the son of the late James Lee Price Sr. and the late Pauline Koon Price.
Mr. Price was a member of the Omar Shrine, a member of Loris Lodge #205 A.F.M., and a member of Dogwood Hill Baptist Church. He was a steel guitar musician for many years and played with Randy Travis. He will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ann Tyler Price; son, Jamie Eugene Price of Spartanburg; daughter, Dana Best and her husband Gary of Virginia Beach, Va.; stepdaughter, Anna Voca and her husband Glenn McCullen of Kentucky; two brothers, Dennis Wayne Price and his wife Gloria and James Lee Price Jr. and his wife Kathy of Rock Hill.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Price was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Ann Price.
Visitation will be held Sept. 28 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in Hardwick Funeral Home.
Please sign Mr. Price’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at (843) 756-7001.
