Derrell Lee Burdette
Funeral services for Derrell Lee Burdette, 70, of Conway, will be held June 3 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, 302 N. Main St., Abbeville, with the Rev. Paul Cooper officiating.
Mr. Burdette passed away May 28 in the Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach after a long battle with a respiratory illness.
Born in Abbeville, he was a son of the late Hiram Edgar Burdette and Gladys Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Cox Burdette.
A graduate of Piedmont Technical College, Mr. Burdette earned his Associate’s degree in accounting. He was employed with Park Seed for five years and the Greenwood Post Office for 17 years before retiring from AP Security in Myrtle Beach. Mr. Burdette’s passion was horticulture; his yard was a show place of colorful and exotic flowers.
He is survived by his son, Adam Burdette (Lori) and two granddaughters, Eva Marie and Kaylee Elizabeth of High Point, NC; one sister, Donna Welch of Abbeville; a special niece, Crystal Lee Welch of Abbeville; two great-nieces, Elizabeth McCurry (Michael) of Greensboro, NC, and Carson Boseman (Ikeem) of Abbeville; and a great-nephew, Bryan Lee McCurry of Abbeville.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Burdette, may be sent to Victory Junction Camp, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Burdette family.
