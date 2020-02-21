MYRTLE BEACH—Denny Joe Causey, 73, died Feb. 7 at The Medical University of South Carolina.
Mr. Causey was born in Myrtle Beach to the late Leona and Oscar Causey.
He was preceded in death by a sister and five brothers.
Mr. Causey is survived by wife Bobbie Jean; sons Joey (Jennifer) Causey of Murrells Inlet and Ricky (Donna) Causey of Murrells Inlet; daughter Terry Causey (Buddy Norman) of Murrells Inlet; grandchildren Amanda Lani Causey, Lauren Harmon, Joshua and James “Nick” Causey and Haley Norman; sister Mary (Bill) Causey Suggs and brother Jimmy (Paula) Causey.
A funeral Service was held Feb. 10 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. The burial immediately followed at Hillcrest cemetery.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
