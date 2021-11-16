Dennis Wayland Holden

A funeral service for Dennis Wayland Holden, 68, will be held Nov.19 at 2 p.m. in Fountain of Life Ministries with the Rev. Kevin Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Tilly Swamp Church Cemetery.

Mr. Holden passed away Nov. 16 in Conway Medical Center.

Born July 13, 1953 in Conway, he was a son of the late Luther Holden and Doris Parker Holden.

Dennis was also predeceased by his wife, Cathy Diane Holden.

Dennis was a loving husband, father, brother and friend to all. He enjoyed fishing and daylilies. He was a member of Fountain of Life Ministries where he enjoyed serving his Lord.

Mr. Holden is survived by his son, Bryan Dennis Holden (George); two sisters, Vickie Holden Todd (Les) and Debbie Holden Starnes (Roy); and special sidekick, “Buddy”; several nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends who will miss him.

Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.