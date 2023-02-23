Dennis “Roy” Graham
Funeral services for Dennis “Roy” Graham, 65, will be held Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Josh Finklea and Dr. Johnny Green officiating.
Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mr. Graham passed away Feb. 23 at his residence with his loving wife by his side.
Born Sept.14, 1957 in Steubenville Ohio, he was a son of the late Donald Roy Graham and Velda Devon Bunn Graham.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Emma Rose Graham and Tina Marie Hanlin.
Roy was a loving and Godly husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He was a registered nurse with United Healthcare for twelve years. Roy had an associate of science degree in nursing from Chemeketa Community College. Roy loved cooking, gardening, fishing, traveling, hiking and listening to music.
Roy was a member of the Rock Church, where he was an active member of their prayer team and small group leader. He served in the U.S. Army.
Roy is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Teresa Lynne Alford Graham; sons, Daniel Graham (Kimberly) of Laurel, Md., Christian Graham of Boise, Idaho, and Michael Matthews of Columbia, Penn.; four grandchildren, Sophia Graham and Peyton Graham of Laurel, Md.; Kaiden Matthews and Camryn Matthews of Columbia, Penn.; and many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends at their home after the graveside to celebrate Roy’s life and share a meal.
The service can be seen virtually at Watson Funeral Services and Crematory Facebook page.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
