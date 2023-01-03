Dennis Loyd Landes
Dennis Loyd Landes, 74, passed away Jan. 2 at his residence.
Born Nov. 30, 1948 in Conway, he was a son of the late Lloyd Landes and Annie Belle Osborne Landes Hardee.
Mr. Landes was predeceased by his parents; and half- brother, Clifford Landes.
Dennis was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a US Army veteran.
Mr. Landes is survived by his wife, Anna Bartle - Landes; son, Paul Landes; several grandchildren, and many other family and friends who will miss him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Children Hospital 2101 Rexford Road #165W, Charlotte, N.C. 28211.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
