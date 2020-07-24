SURFSIDE BEACH—Dennis Howard Harrelson, 62, died unexpectedly in his home July 14 with his significant other by his side and daughter Magon following shortly after.
Dennis was born May 23, 1958 in Dillon.
He was predeceased by his father, Howard Wade Harrelson whom died in 1974, and his brother, Ricky Bryan Harrelson who died in 2016.
He is survived by mother Juanita Love (George Love); significant other Linda Jones; daughters Summer Harrelson of Baltimore, Maryland, Magon Harrelson (Nefi Barrientos) of Surfside Beach and Lindsay Rae Smiler (Matthew Smiler), also of Baltimore; stepdaughter Kelli Anderson (Matthew Anderson) of Conway; granddaughter Ella Anderson (Kelli and Matthew Anderson) and unborn granddaughter due September 2020 (Lindsay Rae and Matthew Smiler); sister-in law Angie Harrelson and nieces and nephews Ricky Bryan Harrelson, Austin Harrelson and Katelin Harrelson (Ricky and Angie Harrelson).
Dennis Harrelson grew up in Latta and Dillon with a very humble beginning. Where his family lacked financial means, they had love and their belief in God that made such a strong bond.
He grew up next to his grandmother, Flora Rich, who meant the world to him throughout his life.
He moved to Florence prior to high school. He graduated from West Florence High School and then attended Francis Marion University in Florence.
Most of his career he worked in sales, acquired real estate for rental property, and owned multiple businesses. He vowed to make the most of his career to be able to provide a great life for himself and his children. He achieved great success in his life despite the adversity and challenges that came his way.
In the last 10 years, he worked as a consultant for America’s Home Place. He had a great passion for helping make others’ dreams come true by buying their homes through America’s Home Place. The company and the work brought great meaning and joy to him.
Throughout the years, he was a member of civil organizations such as Lions and Rotary Club. Also, he donated to numerous charities throughout the years. This was a strong belief of his that it was his duty to give back to those less fortunate.
Throughout his formative years and adult life, he was very involved in the Florence Baptist Temple.
His favorite passtime was reading, listening to music, sitting on a dock watching the waves from the ocean, riding his golf cart, watching the birds outside his window and being with family. He was very well read in many areas. Those that knew him would say, “He knew something about everything.”
A celebration of life service is being held in Conway at Goldfinch Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration of life service is closed and by invitation only.
Please send flowers to Goldfinch Funeral Home - Conway Chapel at 606-610 Beaty Street Conway, SC 29528.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
