Dennis F. "BoBo" Calhoun
Funeral services for Dennis F. “BoBo” Calhoun, 62, will be held Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Conway Church of God with the Rev. Stuart Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Calhoun passed away Aug. 19.
Born in Conway, he was a son of the late A.W. and Elizabeth "Lib" Jordan Calhoun. He was a member of Conway Church of God where he was a member of the Pastor's Council, a church elder and the assistant Sunday school superintendent. He also served on the Building Committee and was a member of the "Scrub Tub Band."
Mr. Calhoun was also predeceased by twin daughters, Kaitlyn Julia Calhoun and Kelsey Lyn Calhoun; two brothers, Johnny Ray Calhoun and Julius Archie Calhoun; and three sisters, Wanda Mae Graham, Doris Ann Clark and Patsy Elizabeth Skipper. He was the owner and operator of East Coast Distributors, Inc and DC Unlimited LLC.
Surviving are his wife, Kay Haselden Calhoun of Conway; two daughters, Kayla Calhoun Brazier (Ross) of Conway and Kitty Calhoun Tackett (Wyatt) of Fredericksburg, Va.; three grandchildren, Brantley Arden Tackett, Blakeley Ray Tackett and Karington Ross Brazier; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved very much.
BoBo was an exceptional husband, daddy, Pop, friend, mentor, businessman, craftsman and most importantly Christian. He created and lived a life he loved and was proud of. His hands have built and designed many homes, his church and his business. His craftsmanship and attention to detail can be found throughout South Carolina. His fingerprints have left an impression in our homes, our businesses and our hearts. BoBo enjoyed days spent on his tractor, fellowship with family and friends and playing music. He cherished his family, his friends, his customers and his community.
The family will receive friends at Conway Church of God Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Memorials may be sent to Conway Church of God, 3111 Cultra Road, Conway, SC 29526 or to Antioch United Methodist Church, 5951 Antioch Road, Conway, SC 29527.
Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
