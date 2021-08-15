Dennis Eugene Wallace Jr.
Funeral services for Dennis Eugene Wallace Jr., 62, will be held Aug. 17 at 2 p.m. in Victory Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach with the Rev. James Stallings officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Wallace passed away Aug. 14 at his residence. Born Oct. 2, 1958 in Gaffney, he was a son of Betty Kirby Wallace and the late Dennis Eugene Wallace Sr.
Gene was pastor at Victory Baptist Church in Myrtle Beach for fifteen years. He also served at many churches in South Carolina for many years. He loved music especially playing the piano and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Wallace is survived by his wife, Nancy Pitts Wallace; son, Kirby Wallace; siblings, Donald Wallace and Sylvia Beason (Joe); nieces, Olisha Haulk and Brittany Wallace; nephews, Joey and Ryan Beason, along with many other family and friends who will miss him.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 U.S. 378, Conway is serving the family.
