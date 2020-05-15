MYRTLE BEACH—Dennis Cabral 77, husband of Deborah Parker Cabral, died April 30 at his residence.
He was born March 16, 1943. in Fall River, Massachusetts, the son of the late Semio and Jesuina Bettencourt Cabral.
Mr. Cabral served his country in the Army Reserves. He was a member of the Myrtle Beach Elks and Moose Lodge.
Survivors including his wife are son Dennis Cabral and wife, Melanie of Walpole, Massachusetts; daughter, Beth Cabral of Fall River, Massachusetts; sisters Louise Goncalo and Judy Lavoie, both of Fall River; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be private.
