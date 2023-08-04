Denise Clare Van Glahn
Denise Clare Van Glahn, 60, passed away Aug. 3 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born Oct. 15, 1962 in Passaic, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Ronald and Joan Flynn Artiges.
She was predeceased by her brother, Mark Artiges.
Denise was a loving and devoted mother, sister, teacher and friend. She loved being a mom, always treating her family with care and compassion and putting others before herself. In addition to spending time with family, she enjoyed watching reality TV shows, dancing and dressing up. Denise had a special place in her heart for teaching special needs children. Her spirit animal was the penguin, which she absolutely adored and displayed all over her home. Denise will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Van Glahn is survived by her children, Michael R. Van Glahn (Jordan Romyns) and Jessica Marie Van Glahn (Alec Elia); brother, Ronald Artiges (Renee); and her husband of twenty-five years and the father of their children, Michael S. Van Glahn.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at her residence. Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 US-378, Conway is serving the family.
